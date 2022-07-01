(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 1)

As a rule, wages should be determined autonomously through negotiations between labor and management. Usually, there is no reason for the government to intervene. But considering the growing economic hardship due to high inflation, Choo's request is reasonable. Consumer prices rose 5.4 percent last month from the same month the previous year and are expected to climb to 6 percent within a few months. Electricity and city gas charges will rise from this month.

Large companies are at the top of wage rankings. Their drastic wage hikes will not only further widen the gap between them and small and medium-sized companies but run the risk of fanning inflation. This will impose a burden on the national economy as a whole.