(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 1)

The road ahead is far from smooth. SsangYong Motor has recorded an operating deficit for 21 consecutive quarters, beginning from the first three months of 2017. The cumulative loss during this period amounts to 1.15 trillion won. Due to the lack of timely investment, it has failed to secure sufficient technology for future cars. A silver lining in the dark cloud is the explosive popularity of its new SUV model, the Torres. On the first day of its launch, the new vehicle won 12,383 pre-contracts, with the total reservations reaching 25,000.