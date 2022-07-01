(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 1)

President Yoon Suk-yeol returns home today after attending the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain. The summit showed a dramatic realignment of the international order between democratic countries led by the United States and authoritarian states led by China and Russia. Strategic Concept 2022 adopted by NATO has defined China as a "structural challenge" on top of security threats from Russia. The intergovernmental military alliance designated China as a country it must check. The incorporation of Finland and Sweden into the security alliance after abandoning their neutrality also demonstrates a profound shift in the new global order.