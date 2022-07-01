Regional derby on horizon for 2 weary clubs in K League 1
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Ulsan Hyundai FC and Pohang Steelers will stagger into their second regional derby of the South Korean football season on the weekend, following grueling knockout matches at a major tournament earlier in the week.
The "East Coast Derby" between the two K League 1 clubs based in the southeastern region of the country will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday in Pohang, some 380 kilometers from Seoul.
Ulsan have had a slight upper hand recently, with six wins, one draw and three losses in their past 10 meetings, including three consecutive victories.
Ulsan are leading the K League 1 with 40 points, eight ahead of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Ulsan were held to a scoreless draw by last-place Seongnam FC on Sunday, unable to capitalize on a chance to extend their lead after Jeonbuk played Daegu FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
With Jeonbuk facing struggling Gimcheon Sangmu FC, winless in their past eight, on Saturday, Ulsan's showdown versus Pohang takes on an added importance in terms of their title pursuit.
Ulsan lead the K League 1 with 28 goals scored, and they are tied with Jeonbuk for the fewest goals conceded with 14. Their balanced attack features three players ranked inside the top 10 in goals, led by Um Won-sang with eight.
Both Ulsan and Pohang played in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup tournament Wednesday. Ulsan dodged a bullet and beat the second-division club Bucheon FC 1995 on penalties. Head coach Hong Myung-bo started some reserves but was forced to sub in a few regulars in the second half just to eke out the victory.
At least Ulsan got their win. Pohang lost to Daegu FC 3-2 in the quarterfinals, despite scoring first on 12 minutes.
Pohang, fifth in the K League 1, are looking for their first win in three matches.
Daegu FC, four points behind Pohang in sixth place, will try to narrow that gap and extend their undefeated streak to 10 matches at 7 p.m. Sunday, when they host another hot club, Suwon FC.
Suwon FC have climbed from 11th to eighth on the strength of a season-best three-match winning streak. Midfielder Lee Seung-woo has scored in each of his past four matches.
The two teams' first meeting of the season on March 20 featured some fireworks, with Suwon FC prevailing 4-3 on goals by four different players.
At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Incheon United will take on Suwon Samsung Bluewings in their first match without their top scorer, Stefan Mugosa, who recently agreed to a deal with the Japanese club Vissel Kobe.
Mugosa was leading the K League 1 with 14 goals in 18 matches. His departure will open the door for Joo Min-kyu of Jeju United, who trails Mugosa by two goals, to capture his second consecutive scoring title.
Jeju will play FC Seoul at 6 p.m. Saturday.
