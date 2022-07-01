Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul shares open higher after 2-day plunge

09:30 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, rebounding from the two-day stock plunge.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 11.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to trade at 2,343.97 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index dipped nearly 2 percent each on Wednesday and Thursday on recession fears.

Most large caps traded higher in Seoul, with market behemoth Samsung Electronics increasing 0.53 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix growing 0.77 percent.

Battery giant LG Energy Solution lost 2.29 percent, but top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.39 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,290.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK