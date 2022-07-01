Seoul shares open higher after 2-day plunge
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, rebounding from the two-day stock plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 11.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to trade at 2,343.97 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index dipped nearly 2 percent each on Wednesday and Thursday on recession fears.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul, with market behemoth Samsung Electronics increasing 0.53 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix growing 0.77 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution lost 2.29 percent, but top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.39 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,290.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8 won from the previous session's close.
