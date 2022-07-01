Go to Contents
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases up 24 pct from week ago amid signs of virus resurgence

09:44 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported more than 9,500 new coronavirus cases Friday, as the virus seemed poised to gain ground again after months of declining cases.

The country added 9,528 new COVID-19 infections, including 146 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,368,857, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Though the virus curve is generally trending downward, Friday's figure is up by 2,307 cases from a week ago and 2,334 from two weeks ago.

The country's case curve hit a peak in mid-March with more than 621,000 cases, and virus activity has since subsided. But the KDCA has said the pace of decline has recently slowed down amid waning immunity and eased social distancing rules.

The KDCA reported eight deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 24,555. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 56, up by two from a day ago.

Health workers close down the temporary coronavirus testing center at Seoul Station on June 30, 2022, amid declining infection cases. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

