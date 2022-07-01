FIFA's new offside technology to make World Cup debut in Qatar

"Although we have implemented technological support, referees remain the final decision makers. They are responsible for final decisions," the Italian ex-referee said. "We want to have an accurate and fast decision. But this (SAOT system) is only for positional offside. The interpretation and assessment of interfering with an opponent, to see if a foul was committed, remain at the discretion of the referee. The referee may take advantage of the support of technology to get better vision of what happened on the field of play."