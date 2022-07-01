Renault Korea's June sales fall 15 pct on chip shortage
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Friday its vehicle sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier amid the ongoing chip shortage.
Renault Korea sold 12,011 vehicles in June, down from 14,166 units a year earlier due to disrupted chip supplies and delayed vehicle shipments, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 34 percent on-year to 7,515 units from 5,610, while exports plunged 48 percent to 4,496 units from 8,556, it said.
From January to June, however, sales climbed 36 percent to 76,156 autos from 55,926 units during the same period of last year on strong overseas demand for its XM3 SUV.
