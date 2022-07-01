Go to Contents
Culture minister vows to lift regulations on gaming industry

15:47 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The culture minister on Friday pledged to lift the country's strict regulations on the computer gaming industry, saying "games are not a disease."

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Bo-gyoon made the comment during a meeting with industry leaders at the Korea Association of Game Industry in southern Seoul.

"Games have always been plagued by prejudice and misunderstanding. There exists a view that compares excessive absorption in games to a disease," he said.

"The ministry will support the industry to nurture talent needed for competition in the global gaming market and with the whole process of planning, making and distributing products. We will also lead the way in lifting regulations," he added.

The meeting was also attended by heads and executives of 12 industry organizations, including Kang Shin-chul, head of the association.

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Bo-gyoon (C) and gaming industry leaders pose for group photos during a meeting at the Korea Association of Game Industry in southern Seoul on July 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

