Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
SEOUL -- North Korean health authorities have concluded its COVID-19 outbreak originated in an area near the inter-Korean border as local residents came into contact with "alien" stuff there, state media reported Friday, a move seen as aimed at ascribing the virus crisis to South Korea and using it for political purposes.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) cited a probe into the transmission route of the omicron variant outbreak, which Pyongyang made public on May 12.
------------
N.K. foreign ministry slams U.S. humanitarian aid offer amid pandemic
SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday slammed the United States' expressed willingness to offer pandemic-related humanitarian aid to the reclusive country, calling it "a scheme to realize a foul political purpose."
In a statement posted on its website, the North's foreign ministry said Washington and its allies have been misleading public opinion as if Pyongyang is in a humanitarian crisis due to the prolonged closure of its border.
------------
N. Korea slams global anti-money laundering body over 'high-risk' blacklist
SEOUL -- North Korea lambasted an intergovernmental anti-money laundering body Thursday over its recent decision to keep the country on its list of "high-risk" jurisdictions, accusing the organization of following the U.S.' "hostile policy" against it.
During its plenary meeting in Berlin from June 14-17, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to maintain North Korea and Iran on the list of "high-risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action," defined as having significant deficiencies in countering money laundering, terrorist financing and financing of proliferation.
------------
N. Korea maps out emergency measures to prevent flood damage amid pandemic: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea is taking emergency measures to prevent damage from flooding as it braces for the summer rainy season amid the coronavirus fight, according to its state media Wednesday.
The country's "central emergency anti-epidemic sector" took steps to ensure medical supplies in thousands of emergency medical units set up at hospitals across the country and urged disinfection work in evacuation centers to prevent the outbreak of an "enteric illness," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korean leader discusses organization changes in ruling party
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had discussions with his top ruling Workers' Party aides on restructuring its chief policymaking body and strengthening control in public security and law-enforcement sectors, a move seen as part of efforts to tighten his grip on power amid the coronavirus fight and prolonged standoffs with South Korea and the United States.
According to state media Tuesday, Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) in Pyongyang the previous day.
------------
N. Korea issues nationwide heavy rain alert for this week
SEOUL -- North Korea's state weather agency issued a heavy rain alert Monday for most of the country's regions this week, as state-controlled media have called for thorough measures to prevent damage from summer downpours.
The State Hydro-Meteorological Administration issued the warning, effective from Monday afternoon through Thursday, in all areas across the nation, except for the northeastern provinces of Ryanggang and North Hamgyong and the northern border city of Rason, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
(END)