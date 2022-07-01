Hyundai's June sales fall 4.5 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Friday its sales fell 4.5 percent in June from a year earlier, as a global chip shortage continued to affect its vehicle production and sales.
Hyundai Motor sold a total of 340,534 vehicles in June, down from 356,631 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 13 percent to 59,510 units from 68,407 during the period, while overseas sales declined 2.5 percent to 281,024 from 288,224, the statement said.
From January to June, sales dropped 7.6 percent to 1,877,193 autos from 2,031,185 units during the same period of last year.
Hyundai has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year, higher than the 3.89 million sold last year.
