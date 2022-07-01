Kia's June sales rise 1.8 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Friday its sales rose 1.8 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage affected its vehicle production and sales.
Kia sold a total of 258,610 vehicles in June, up from 254,062 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 8.5 percent on-year to 45,110 units last month from 49,280, while exports climbed 4.3 percent to 213,500 from 204,782 during the cited period, it said.
From January to June, sales dropped 1.8 percent to 1,418,617 autos from 1,444,107 units during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)