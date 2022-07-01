Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment founder's younger brother reinstated as co-CEO

20:44 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Yang Min-suk, the younger brother of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun-suk, has been reinstated as the firm's co-CEO, the company said Friday.

YG made the announcement in a regulatory filing, saying Yang Min-suk and current CEO Hwang Bo-kyung have been appointed as co-CEOs.

The brothers previously served as YG co-CEOs before stepping down in 2019 amid sprawling drug and sex scandals involving the firm and some of its artists.

"Co-CEO Yang plans to strive to reinforce YG's competitiveness by promoting stable activities of its artists and solidifying its cooperation with global partners," YG said.

YG Entertainment co-CEO Yang Min-suk (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK