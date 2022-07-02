N. Korea blasts G-7 statement on its nuclear, missile programs, vows to bolster 'self-defense' capabilities
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it will never back down on its move to beef up its "self-defense" measures against threats from the United States.
Pyongyang was taking issue with the latest statement issued by the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) following their summit in Germany earlier this week.
They urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and missile programs in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible manner."
In response, Jo Chol-su, director general of the international organizations department at North Korea's foreign ministry, said the regime's step for bolstering its military capabilities is a "reasonable and legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense" to protect its rights and interests from the threat of the U.S., the world's biggest nuclear weapons state and wrecker to world peace and security, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"So, nobody has a right to blame it," Jo added, "We will never stand back on the road of justice for defending the dignity and rights of our state, whatever words from others."
The U.S. is a member of the G-7 along with Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
(END)