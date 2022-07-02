Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

N. Korea reports 4,100 new suspected COVID-19 cases

06:45 July 02, 2022

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 5,000 for the third consecutive day, according to state media Saturday.

More than 4,100 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.74 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, with at least 7,360 under medical treatment, it added.

The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK