Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS member-iTunes chart #J-Hope #BTS #music chart #J-Hope More

BTS' J-Hope tops iTunes charts in 84 countries

11:03 July 02, 2022

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, topped the iTunes music charts in 84 countries with his first official solo single "More" on Saturday.

Released on Friday, J-Hope's new EP ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in the United States, Canada, Spain, France and other countries.

The music video of "More" topped 10 million views on video streaming platform YouTube in about 10 hours after the EP's release.

"More" is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds.

The song will be included in J-Hope's upcoming solo album, "Jack in the Box," set to be out July 15.

A photo of BTS' J-Hope, provided by Big Hit Music on July 1, 2022 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK