(LEAD) Heat wave alert issued nationwide
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The third-highest alert against a scorching heat wave was issued nationwide on Saturday, 18 days earlier compared to last year.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issues the alert when the daily temperature ceiling in over 40 percent of the country reaches 33 C or higher for at least three straight days.
Under the heat alert, the safety ministry is looking at measures to support workers who are vulnerable to inclement weather, including construction workers, elderly farmers and senior single-person households.
The state weather agency, meanwhile, said Seoul's temperature reached this year's highest Saturday.
The nation's capital recorded 33.8 C at 4:01 p.m., breaking the previous record of 32.7 C on June 11, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) data released at 4:25 p.m.
The KMA said a scorching heat wave will continue nationwide Sunday.
