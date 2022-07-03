Maroon 5 to hold concert in Seoul on Nov. 30
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- American pop rock band Maroon 5 will hold a concert in Seoul on Nov. 30, its first in the country since February 2019.
The band will perform at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul as part of its world tour, according to its website.
Maroon 5 has produced numerous hits, including "One More Night," which is well-known among South Korean music fans for dethroning Psy's "Gangnam Style" from No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
