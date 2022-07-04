Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Heating-up summer labor protest amid high inflation, pro-biz policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon-appointed heads of 59 public institutions under growing pressure to leave (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Small affiliates collapsing, with suspensions and closures rising 36 pct from year before (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. faces double dip or stagflation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. economy slips into recession, faces double dip in case of hard landing (Segye Ilbo)
-- Big tech begins staff reduction amid recession (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Big overhaul of national spending (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Fate of death penalty to be placed on court (Hankyoreh)
-- Over 10,000 infections over weekend, possibility of resurgence in late summer (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shipbuilders see designing workforce down 70 pct over 6 yrs despite rising orders (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Carbon neutrality dilemma (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trilateral security response is back: Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Fiscal chief vows extra 40 tln won to help exporters (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's inflation expected to accelerate further in 2nd half (Korea Times)
