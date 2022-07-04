Korean-language dailies

-- Heating-up summer labor protest amid high inflation, pro-biz policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon-appointed heads of 59 public institutions under growing pressure to leave (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Small affiliates collapsing, with suspensions and closures rising 36 pct from year before (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. faces double dip or stagflation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. economy slips into recession, faces double dip in case of hard landing (Segye Ilbo)

-- Big tech begins staff reduction amid recession (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Big overhaul of national spending (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Fate of death penalty to be placed on court (Hankyoreh)

-- Over 10,000 infections over weekend, possibility of resurgence in late summer (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shipbuilders see designing workforce down 70 pct over 6 yrs despite rising orders (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Carbon neutrality dilemma (Korea Economic Daily)

