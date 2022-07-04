(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 4)

Opponents are attacking Yoon for his nominations of Park Soon-ae as education minister and Kim Seung-hee as health and welfare minister despite their lack of qualifications. Yoon picked them to help dilute public criticism of his appointment style and how it focuses on graduates of Seoul National University, candidates in their 50s and mostly males. In Kim's case, in particular, it turned out that the National Election Commission (NEC) had requested the prosecution investigate her alleged violation of the Political Fund Act during her campaign for a legislative seat. The president can appoint them without getting approval from the National Assembly, but he must not.