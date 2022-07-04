Go to Contents
Recommended #S Korea-US-economic dialogue

S. Korea, U.S. set to hold first economic security dialogue session in Washington

08:39 July 04, 2022

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will hold the first session of their newly launched economic security dialogue in Washington this week, the presidential office said Monday.

The dialogue channel was established as part of a summit agreement between President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in May, and aims to help the two countries deepen cooperation on economic and energy security.

Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, will leave for Washington on Wednesday and meet with his counterpart, Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the White House National Security Council, on Thursday.

The two sides are expected to discuss their response to the global supply chain crisis, which has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and coordinate policy on semiconductors, nuclear power plants and other advanced technologies.

Wang Yun-jong, now the presidential secretary for economic security, holds a press briefing at the office of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on April 25, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

