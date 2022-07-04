Seoul shares turn lower late Mon. morning
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning after opening higher, driven by a fall in builders and chemical companies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 5.53 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,299.89 as of 11:20 a.m., after starting up at the opening bell.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction dipped more than 2.5 percent, and oil refiner SK Innovation lost about 2 percent. Major chemical company LG Chem slid nearly 0.8 percent.
Tech heavyweights, on the other hand, trended in positive terrain. Samsung Electronics gained nearly 1.8 percent, with SK hynix also advancing 1.7 percent.
Top platform operator Kakao was up about 1.2 percent, and pharmaceutical firm Celltrion added 0.3 percent.
The local currency had been changing hands at 1,297.20 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from Friday's close.
