Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #morning #KOSPI

Seoul shares turn lower late Mon. morning

11:33 July 04, 2022

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning after opening higher, driven by a fall in builders and chemical companies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 5.53 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,299.89 as of 11:20 a.m., after starting up at the opening bell.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction dipped more than 2.5 percent, and oil refiner SK Innovation lost about 2 percent. Major chemical company LG Chem slid nearly 0.8 percent.

Tech heavyweights, on the other hand, trended in positive terrain. Samsung Electronics gained nearly 1.8 percent, with SK hynix also advancing 1.7 percent.

Top platform operator Kakao was up about 1.2 percent, and pharmaceutical firm Celltrion added 0.3 percent.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,297.20 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from Friday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK