Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Preemptive measures in store to tackle risks from rising rates: chief policymakers
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister, the central bank chief and financial regulators said Monday they will step up policy coordination to minimize fallout from rising interest rates at home and abroad.
In a meeting presided over by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, they discussed economic and financial situations amid heightened external economic uncertainty from the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine, and the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop due to fewer tests
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend.
The country added 6,253 new COVID-19 infections, including 164 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,395,864, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
S. Korea's power demand hits new high in June amid hot weather
SEOUL -- South Korea's electricity demand touched a fresh all-time high in June as the country was struck by an early heat wave, data showed Monday.
The country's maximum power demand averaged 71,805 megawatts (MW) last month, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier and marking the highest tally for any June, according to the data from the Korea Power Exchange.
-----------------
S. Korea set to launch gov't-private task force on Japan's wartime forced labor
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to launch a government-private consultative body later Monday on ways to resolve the longstanding diplomatic row with Japan about compensation for the Korean victims of wartime forced labor, one of the major sticking points in their relations.
First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong is scheduled to preside over the inaugural session of the team composed of government officials and experts, as well as legal representatives of the victims and their families, according to his ministry.
-----------------
Seoul shares turn lower late Mon. morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning after opening higher, driven by a fall in builders and chemical companies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 5.53 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,299.89 as of 11:20 a.m., after starting up at the opening bell.
-----------------
Yoon instructs aides to follow up on economic talks in Spain
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed aides Monday to follow up on economic discussions he had with world leaders in Spain last week, including potential exports of nuclear power plants and weapons, saying South Korea's economy is facing a "very difficult" situation.
Yoon made the remark during a weekly meeting with senior presidential secretaries at his office three days after he returned from Madrid, where he attended the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit and held bilateral and multilateral summits on the sidelines.
-----------------
Key player's injury adds intrigue to battle for KBO postseason spots
SEOUL -- An unfortunate injury to one of the best hitters in South Korean baseball is expected to turn an already compelling battle for postseason berths into an even more intriguing affair.
The Kia Tigers have lost outfielder Socrates Brito for up to a month to a broken nose. The Dominican slugger took a fastball by SSG Landers starter Kim Kwang-hyun to the face during Saturday's game in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul. Brito went down in immediate pain and was taken to a local hospital.
