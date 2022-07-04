Military reports 225 more COVID-19 cases
14:50 July 04, 2022
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 225 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 178,306, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 156 from the Army, 37 from the Air Force, 18 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 12 from the Navy and two from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 2,549 military personnel are under treatment.
