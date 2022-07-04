S. Korea to send 40,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Guyana
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided to send 40,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Guyana, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday, in a move to support the South American country's fight with the virus.
The doses are scheduled to be sent later Monday night and expected to arrive in Guyana's capital city of Georgetown on Wednesday, according to the ministry.
It said in a release that it hopes the support will help the country's efforts to return to normalcy and also improve friendly cooperation between the two nations.
It added that it plans to review additional support for other countries in need of COVID-19 vaccines.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)