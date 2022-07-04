S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source

The junior Um, 18, plays for Gyeonggi Commercial High School in Seoul. So far this year, Um has batted .452/.500/.694 with three home runs and 25 RBIs in 15 games. He has logged 101 2/3 innings behind the plate and has thrown out 70 percent of would-be base stealers. Um was seen as an early round prospect at this year's Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft.