Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea-Mexico FM talks

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Mexico agree to expand economic cooperation

22:27 July 04, 2022

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) --- Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in Seoul on Monday and agreed to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, Park noted that South Korea has maintained a close relationship with Mexico as a key partner in Latin America since forging a strategic partnership in 2005.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the restructuring of the global supply chain, Mexico continues to become more important for South Korean businesses as an investment hub and the production center in the Americas," Park said during the meeting.

Park added that South Korea wishes to continue expanding cooperation in various areas with Mexico, including economic security, supply chain, aerospace and healthcare.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Mexico. Mexico is the largest trade partner in Latin America for Asia's No. 4 economy.

It was the first visit by a Mexican foreign minister to South Korea in around seven years.

Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) shakes hands with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard after signing a memorandum of understanding on development cooperation between the two countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on July 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK