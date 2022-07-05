Top S. Korean, Ukrainian minister discuss post-war recovery issue
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister had discussions with a senior Ukrainian official on ways to cooperate for the future reconstruction of the war-battered nation on the sidelines of an international meeting in Switzerland, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday.
The meeting between Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon and Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov was held the previous day, as they were on visits there for the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano.
The two sides agreed to sign an agreement for the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) at an early date to provide financial support for Ukraine's development projects, it said.
Lee also held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives from the United States, Germany, Canada and Switzerland.
During the conference, co-hosted by the governments of Ukraine and Switzerland, Lee plans to reaffirm South Korea's commitment to support Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.
