(2nd LD) New JCS chief warns of 'unsparing' reprisal for N.K. provocations
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 10-12; REPLACES photo)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Army Gen. Kim Seung-kyum took office as the new head of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Tuesday, warning North Korea's provocations will be met with "unsparing retaliation."
Kim's inauguration came amid growing concerns about the possibility of the recalcitrant regime conducting what would be its seventh nuclear test or other provocative acts.
"If North Korea provokes, our military will definitely have it pay a hefty price for that through unsparing retaliation," he said in his inauguration speech. "(We) will inscribe even onto its bones (the message) that there's nothing to gain from provocations."
The warning came in tune with the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration's hardline stance on the North's provocative streak, marked by a series of missile launches earlier this year.
"The North waged the Korean War in 1950 and has since staged military provocations incessantly, and at present, in particular, it is bolstering its nuclear and missile capabilities that are seriously threatening peace in South Korea and the world," he said.
Kim also underscored around-the-clock defense readiness, citing an old saying that means troops should rest their heads on their spears at night to stay ready for the enemy.
"Intrinsic to combat preparations are a combative mind-set and strong training," he said, hinting at his priority on strengthening military drills.
Outlining his policy priorities, the top uniformed officer stressed his resolve to strengthen capabilities to counter the North's nuclear and missile threats and achieve the "completeness" of peacetime and wartime operation schemes, including those with the United States.
On the issue of South Korea's push to regain wartime operational control from the U.S., Kim said he would pursue a conditions-based transfer in a "systematic and stable" manner.
Earlier in the day, President Yoon awarded Kim a traditional Korean sword representing defense, unification and prosperity, as well as the Army, Navy and Air Force, during a ceremony at the presidential office.
Yoon called for the military to maintain firm readiness against North Korea and push for defense reform, stressing the severity of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
The president instructed Kim to respond immediately and sternly to North Korean provocations based on a tight combined defense posture with U.S. forces.
Kim became the first general to take the JCS helm without a parliamentary confirmation hearing since 2006, when the legislative procedure was introduced. His hearing did not proceed amid partisan wrangling over parliamentary committee formations.
Kim, the former deputy chief of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, was tapped for the JCS chair post in late May, as the Yoon Suk-yeol administration pushes to reinforce the alliance with the United States.
Kim succeeded Air Force Gen. Won In-choul, who had led the JCS since September 2020.
Commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1986, Kim has served in various key military posts, including the vice Army chief of staff and the head of the 3rd Corps. He is the first graduate of the Korea Military Academy to lead the JCS in nine years.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)