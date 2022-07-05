Military reports 555 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 555 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 178,861, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 382 from the Army, 86 from the Air Force, 39 from the Marine Corps, 30 from the Navy and 14 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also three cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 2,418 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea said 56 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
