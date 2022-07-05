S. Korea's foreign minister departs on trip to Singapore, Indonesia
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin departed for Singapore on Tuesday on his first Southeast Asia trip since assuming the post in May, which will also take him to Indonesia for a session of the Group of 20, his ministry said.
He is scheduled to stay in Singapore till Thursday for meetings with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, including Myanmar and Ukraine, according to the ministry.
He will then make a two-day visit to the Indonesian island of Bali to attend the foreign ministerial meeting of G-20 major economies in what would be his debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage as Seoul's top diplomat, it added.
