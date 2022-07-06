Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon issues no apologies despite string of controversial nominations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- High school dropout, professor Huh June wins Fields Medal, mathematical equivalent of Nobel Prize (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- High school dropout who pursued becoming poet wins mathematical equivalent of Nobel Prize (Donga Ilbo)
-- Overhaul of 'committee republic': Gov't vows to abolish 70 pct of inefficient committees (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Looming 'big-step' rate hikes over high inflation; concerns deepen over direct impact on people's lives (Segye Ilbo)
-- High school dropout who gave up on mathematics wins mathematical equivalent of Nobel Prize (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices soar 6 percent, posing biggest challenges since 1997-98 Asian financial crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Inflation shock that shows no end in sight (Hankyoreh)
-- Consumer prices soar 6 percent, sharpest gain since 1997-98 Asian financial crisis (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Frightening prices: Inflation soars 6 pct for first time in 24 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Plunge in raw material prices after surge; inflation jumps to worst level in 24 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Huh wins the 2022 Fields Medal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK eyes bumper rate hike as inflation hits 24-year high (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's inflation soars to 24-year high, weighing on economy (Korea Times)
