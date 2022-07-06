2005 -- South Korea's Kim Ju-yun wins the U.S. Women's Open, becoming the third South Korean golfer on the LPGA tour to claim a major title. The 23-year-old finished with a 3-over par 287 to win the tournament at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado by two strokes. It was her first time competing in the U.S. Women's Open since she debuted on the U.S. tour in 2000. The only other Koreans to win a women's golf major were Grace Park and Pak Se-ri.

