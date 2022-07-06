Go to Contents
Appeals court upholds 2 1/2-year prison term for father for fracturing 15-day-old son's skull

11:24 July 06, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

DAEGU, July 6 (Yonhap) -- An appeals court on Wednesday upheld a 2 1/2-year prison term for a 20-year-old man charged with throwing his 15-day-old son and causing a skull fracture.

Confirming a lower court's decision, the Daegu High Court rejected the father's appeal. The court also ordered him to undergo 40 hours of child abuse treatment and barred him from employment at children and youth facilities for three years.

The defendant, whose identity has been withheld, was found guilty of throwing the infant on a blanket on the floor on Oct. 22, 2021, for crying and refusing to sleep, court documents showed.

The father also repeatedly spanked the son with a coat hanger and slapped the infant's face.

