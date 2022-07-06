Japan-born N. Korean football player joins top-division S. Korean club

An, who has earned eight caps for North Korea, will now test himself against South Korea's top competition, though the opportunity could have come even earlier. After the end of the 2020 season, Gangwon FC in the K League 1 had tried to acquire An in a trade, but the club raised an issue with An's surgically repaired right knee and nixed the deal. He had undergone the procedure while playing in Japan before coming to South Korea

