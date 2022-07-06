Seoul shares down 1 pct in late Wed. morning trade
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.01 percent lower late Wednesday morning, as steelmakers, financial companies and shipbuilders extended their losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 23.57 points to 2,318.21 as of 11:20 a.m.
Steel giant POSCO Holdings dipped more than 2 percent, and leading banking firm KB Financial slumped more than 3 percent.
Autos and shipbuilders also fell. Hyundai Motor was down about 1.7 percent, and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering tumbled 5 percent.
But IT blue chips gathered ground, with internet portal operator Naver adding 1.8 percent and platform giant Kakao climbing 3 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,306.35 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 6.05 won from Tuesday's close.
