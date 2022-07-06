(LEAD) S. Korean women open training camp for East Asian football tournament

"If we are fitter and mentally stronger, we can win these matches," Bell said. "And that's what I'm trying to preach to my girls. We are good enough, but we need to reach that fitness level to be able to have more positive football actions longer, more in the 95 minutes, a better quality and less recovery time. That is the decisive factor, whether we want to be the most successful women's team ever in Korea or just the same as usual."