Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #T'way Air-Mongolia route

T'way Air opens Incheon-Mongolia route amid eased virus curbs

15:58 July 06, 2022

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Wednesday it has opened an Incheon-Mongolia route as pent-up travel demand is unleashed amid eased virus curbs.

T'way Air has deployed a 347-seat A330-300 jet to provide three flights a week between Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, and Ulaanbaatar starting Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

It is the third budget carrier to open a route to the Mongolian capital out of the country's 10 low-cost airliners. Previously, Jeju Air and Air Busan operated flights there.

The new flight route opening came as more people are rushing to travel overseas after almost all social distancing rules were eased amid a slower pace of coronavirus infections and a high vaccination rate.

This file photo provided by T'way Air shows its A330-300 chartered planes at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK