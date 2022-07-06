Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea will push to launch a "strategic command" as an overarching organ to implement its "three-axis" defense system aimed at countering North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol and top commanders discussed the issue and other key defense priorities during their meeting at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. He presided over the top brass' session for the first time since assuming office in May.
-----------------
PM voices support for normalization of monetary policy
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday expressed support for the normalization of the monetary policy by the Bank of Korea (BOK), citing strong inflationary pressure and deteriorating fiscal soundness.
Han made the remarks at a meeting with senior policymakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), the government and the presidential office earlier in the day.
-----------------
S&P expects BOK to raise policy rate to 2.5 pct
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank is expected to further raise its key interest rate by a combined 0.75 basis point to as high as 2.5 percent down the road to rein in inflation, an economist at global credit appraiser S&P Global Ratings said Wednesday.
S&P's Asia-Pacific chief economist Louis Kuijs said the Bank of Korea (BOK) is expected to hike policy rate at next week's policy meeting, with market players looking at the possibility of a "big-step" increase of 50 basis points.
-----------------
Won slides to nearly 13-yr low per dollar on recession fears
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency fell to the lowest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly 13 years on Wednesday as investors chased safer assets amid growing fears about a global recession.
The won closed at 1,306.30 against the greenback, down 6 won from the previous session. It marked the weakest closing since July 13, 2009, when the won ended at 1,315 per dollar.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip to 20-month low on recession fears; Korean won at 13-yr low
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dipped to a 20-month low Wednesday, as bleak data from Europe and a sharp fall in oil prices underscore worries over a global economic recession. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 49.77 points, or 2.13 percent, to close at 2,292.01, coming below the 2,300 mark for the first time since Oct. 30, 2020.
-----------------
Yoon vows to support growth of space industry
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Wednesday to support the growth of the space industry and use the country's expertise in the area to develop other businesses.
Yoon made the remark while visiting the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) in the central city of Daejeon to celebrate the successful launch of the homegrown space rocket Nuri on June 21.
-----------------
KDI chief offers to resign amid new gov't pressure to step down
SEOUL -- Hong Jang-pyo, the chief of the state-run think tank Korea Development Institute (KDI), offered to resign Wednesday as the new Yoon Suk-yeol government and ruling party have been heaping pressure on top officials appointed by the former administration to leave.
Hong, an architect of income-led growth policy under the previous Moon Jae-in government, made the decision after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for his immediate resignation last week, saying that the government and KDI should be on the same page when it comes to policies and major issues.
-----------------
Daewoo Shipbuilding shifts to emergency mode amid crisis
SEOUL -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) put itself on an emergency management footing Wednesday in a bid to tide over a crisis and make a new leap forward.
DSME, the world's fourth-largest shipyard by order backlog, has been plagued by ballooning losses, soaring material costs, a manpower shortage, a prolonged wildcat strike by subcontract workers and an order cancellation due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
-----------------
Fields Medal recipient June Huh says joint collaboration key in tackling modern math conundrums
SEOUL -- June Huh, the Korean American mathematician who won this year's prestigious Fields Medal, said Wednesday the ability to work together as a team in large projects has become important in the field of modern advanced mathematics, adding that such a process has an "addictive nature that is hard to quit."
On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Princeton University professor, who also serves as a distinguished professor of mathematics at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study (KIAS), became the first-ever scholar of Korean descent to win the award handed down by the International Mathematical Union (IMU) every four years.
(END)