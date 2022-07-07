(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 2,000: state media
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 2,000, according to its state media Thursday.
More than 1,950 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of Tuesday, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.75 million have recovered, and at least 3,550 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country's virus situation is being "admirably controlled and managed."
"More than one million health workers, teachers and students of the institutions training medical workers and hygienic workers contribute to managing the anti-epidemic situation in a stable way by finding, quarantining and treating fever cases in good time," it said in an English-language article.
It added that pharmaceutical factories of the country's traditional medicine have focused on developing and producing various anti-fever and anti-viral medicines.
"The overall output of different Koryo medicines has increased by four times as compared to the same period of last year," the KCNA said without specifying the time frame.
North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years, and implemented nationwide lockdowns.
