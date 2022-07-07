(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 7)

For the March 9 presidential election, the DP brought in Park Ji-hyun, 26, a former activist, as an interim leader of the embattled party from outside to help win votes from the young, but it did not allow her to run for chairperson of the party this time. The DP based its decision on the requirements that any candidate for party chief must come from members who paid membership fees for minimum six months. Park is angry because she received over 80 percent support when she assumed the post as head of the emergency committee. She was recruited by Rep. Lee, but now his party forbids her from running for chairperson.