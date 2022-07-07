(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 7)

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the nation registered a record trade deficit of $10.3 billion in the first half, with exports of $350.3 billion and imports of $360.6 billion. Overseas shipments in June rose only 5.4 percent, posting a single-digit growth for the first time in 16 months. This rang an alarm over sluggish exports which have been buttressing the Korean economy. Against this backdrop, the nation's foreign reserves slid to $438.28 billion in June, down by 9.43 billion from the previous month.