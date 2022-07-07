Samsung Electronics estimates 11.3 pct rise in Q2 profit on chip biz
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it is likely to report its best second-quarter earnings in four years on the back of solid chip demand.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 14 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the April-June period, up 11.38 percent from a year ago.
Its Q2 operating income estimate is slightly lower than analysts' earnings expectations of 14.5 trillion won in the data compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency.
Samsung projected its sales at 77 trillion won in the second quarter, up 20.94 percent from a year earlier. The figure is above the market consensus of 76.7 trillion won.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker did not break down the performances of its respective business divisions. It will announce the detailed earnings later this month.
