Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #boat fire

(LEAD) 3 fishing boats catch fire at Jeju port, 3 seriously injured

11:44 July 07, 2022

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info)

JEJU, South Korea, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Three fishing boats docked at a port on the southern island of Jeju caught fire Thursday, leaving three people seriously injured, firefighting authorities said.

The fire started in one boat at Hallim Port at 10:17 a.m. and is believed to have spread to two others, according to the Coast Guard and firefighters.

Three people were rescued from the sea reportedly with serious injuries and were transported to a hospital, officials said.

Coast Guard rescuers and six patrol ships were battling the fire.

Fishing boats are on fire at Jeju's Hallim Port on July 7, 2022, in this photo provided by a news reader. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK