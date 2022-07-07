(2nd LD) 3 fishing boats catch fire at Jeju port; 3 seriously injured, 2 missing
JEJU, South Korea, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Three fishing boats caught fire at a port on the southern island of Jeju on Thursday, leaving three people seriously injured and two others missing, firefighters said.
The fire broke out on a 49-ton boat docked at Hallim Port at 10:17 a.m. and spread to the two others, according to the Coast Guard and firefighters.
Three people were rescued with serious burns and sent to a hospital, while at least two others remain missing. Officials said they are trying to determine exactly how many people were on the three boats when the fire broke out.
Coast Guard rescuers, six patrol boats and a helicopter were mobilized to battle the fire and search the area for the missing people, officials said.
