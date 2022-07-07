Go to Contents
Seoul shares up 1.7 pct in late Thurs. morning trade

11:31 July 07, 2022

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.7 percent higher late Thursday morning, driven by gains in bio, health and tech blue chips.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 38.86 points to 2,330.87 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped more than 3 percent.

SD Biosensor, a producer of COVID-19 test kits, soared around 5 percent and vaccine maker SK Bioscience spiked 17 percent amid a sharp rise in the country's COVID-19 infection cases.

In contrast, platform giant Kakao shed 0.2 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines fell 0.6 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,305.80 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.5 won from Wednesday's close.

