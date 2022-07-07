Military reports 691 more COVID-19 cases
14:06 July 07, 2022
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 691 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 180,200, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 531 from the Army, 89 from the Air Force and 32 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 30 cases from the Navy and nine from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 2,992 military personnel are under treatment.
