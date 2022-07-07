LG Electronics Q2 operating earnings down 12 pct. to 791.7 bln won
14:27 July 07, 2022
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 791.7 billion won (US$610.5 million), down 12 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 15 percent to 19.47 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
