Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Energy Solution Q2 operating earnings down 73 pct. to 195.6 bln won

15:52 July 07, 2022

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Thursday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 195.6 billion won (US$150.5 million), down 73 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 1.2 percent to 5.07 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 7.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK