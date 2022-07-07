Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Central African Republic #police probe

Central African Republic minister under probe in S. Korea on fraud charges

18:54 July 07, 2022

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police are investigating the Central African Republic's sports minister over unspecified fraud allegations, officials said Thursday.

The Gwangju Police Station in Gwangju, some 30 kilometers southeast of Seoul, said the official was questioned Saturday after a South Korean national filed a complaint against him on fraud charges.

Police refused to elaborate on details, including damage claimed by the alleged victim.

Foreign media outlets have reported that the minister, Aristide Briand Reboas, is wanted for debts and unpaid bills worth around $500,000.

He recently arrived in South Korea at the invitation of a religious group, according to the police.

This undated photo, provided by the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency, shows Gwangju Police Station in Gwangju, some 30 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK